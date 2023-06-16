Five people arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Andres J. Gonzalez, 44, of the 1900 block of Huffman Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on felony warrants alleging motor vehicle theft and two counts of burglary.
• Ryan L. Mapes, 42, of the 3800 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery adult presence of child less than 16 years old.
• Antara L. Moore, 40, of the 1600 block of 30th Street, Escanaba, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Karen S. Priddy, 42, of the 6300 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested on the 100 block of Growth Parkway on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
• Steven R. Strong, 36, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
