ORLAND — A woman whose identity has yet to be released by police was killed in a nearly head-on crash late Friday afternoon east of Orland.
Just before 4 p.m. a 2007 Nissan pickup truck driven by Donald Gene Squires, 50, Howe, was westbound on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850W when he for reasons yet to be released by police crossed the center line and stuck an oncoming eastbound 2012 Volkswagen nearly head on, said a report from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
The woman who was a passenger in the front seat of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma by a representative of the Steuben County Coroner's Office.
The driver of the Volkswagen and two small children properly secured in child seats were transported by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola for treatment. The driver and one of the children were later flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, for further treatment.
Squires sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
The names of those in the Volkswagen have yet to be released pending notification of all family members. There were no updates Sunday afternoon pending further investigation, police said.
The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene were officials with the Indiana State Police, Orland Police, Orland Fire Rescue, Steuben County EMS and the Steuben County Coroner's Office.
