ANGOLA — The Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District recently completed a nine-month, $3.7 million-improvement project eliminating the two-acre effluent polishing pond by switching to cloth media disk filters.
This change will make the filtering system more efficient and less susceptible to process disruptions due to weather, said Tyler Weldon, treatment plant operator.
"The District has been in need of an alternative method of doing final polishing on the water that is leaving the treatment plant for some time now," Weldon said. "The new system utilizes a cloth media suspended on large rotating discs to physically filter all the solids from the wastewater that has been treated and is ready to leave the plant and enter the environment."
Previously the plant used a large two-stage settling pond that simply allowed the solids to settle to the bottom of the pond as water flows through. These settled solids then accumulate over time and require removal, or they become septic and begin producing ammonia and hydrogen sulfide gasses and foul the water leaving the facility.
The District completely replaced the pond with disc filtering equipment. Instead of the captured solids accumulating and causing problems, they are reclaimed and sent back to the beginning of the treatment process to be removed from the water permanently. The existing pond and chemical feed system were eliminated and replaced with the disc filter system and a new chemical feed system.
The new system allows the District to better ensure that the water leaving the plant is crystal clear and all impurities have been removed, Weldon said.
There are three components to the filter system, Weldon said. The first is an equalization basin with two pumps that can pump over 1 million gallons a day per pump. Next the two cloth media disk filters that can take 1 million gallons of flow per day each.
“These high-capacity pumps and filters allow plant personnel to take a filter offline for maintenance even on a high flow day like 4th of July,” Weldon said.
The last component is a chemical feed system that removes phosphorus from the water. This new chemical feed system uses poly aluminum chloride and replaces the old system that used ferrous chloride. The poly aluminum chloride system allows for more efficient phosphorus removal and has reduced chemical usage by about 40%.
The project was a total investment of $3.7 million. The District received a $2.5 million forgivable bond from the State Revolving Fund. The money made up approximately 68% of the total project cost and does not have to be paid back, Weldon said, "which means less financing a tremendous benefit for the District and its customers. The bond made up approximately 68% of the total project cost."
The SLRWD was established in February 1975 to clean up hotspots of failed on-site septic systems and help prevent wastewater pollution into lakes and streams. For more than 40 years, the SLRWD has been dedicated to water quality management in the region, and today the District is responsible for the central sewer system. It serves approximately 5,000 residential and business customers and is dedicated to protecting the Pigeon River and Fawn River watersheds.
The SLRWD sanitary sewer system and treatment plant was completed in 2005. The collection system consists of more than 150 miles of force main, more than 3,000 residential grinder pump stations, 27 main pumping stations with standby power generators at the major lift stations, and more than 375 air release valve stations. The wastewater treatment plant has a capacity of 2 million gallons per day and includes the new cloth media disks, ultraviolet disinfecting system, bio-solids processing facility and laboratory facilities.
