ANGOLA — An event that will feature a variety of speakers on racial justice topics is planned for Friday, Aug. 28, in the Steuben County Courtyard on the Public Square.
The event, called "I Have A Dream Vigil and March," is being sponsored by a group called Tri-State Team for Unity and Justice, which operates a private Facebook group with 169 followers.
The vigil is to commemorate the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech that was part of the Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
Group representative Jan Thomas, Angola, gave a brief outline of the event before the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, who approved use of the courtyard for the event.
Thomas said there would be a variety of speakers, including representative of the Fox Lake Historical Foundation and local clergy, among others.
Commissioners were going to take measures to ensure safety of the site because soil borings were recently made as part of site testing measures for a possible addition to the Steuben County Courthouse.
Steuben County Attorney Don Stuckey said the event would be covered under the county's general liability insurance policy.
