LAKE JAMES — A rural Fremont man was unconscious and trapped under an off-road vehicle for about 2 1/2 hours late Thursday and early Friday, said a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.
Kelly Gleckler, 54, of Fremont, was operating an off-road vehicle in the area of C.R. 300W and Nevada Mills Road after leaving a private residence to return home at approximately 11:15 p.m., said the news release.
For reasons still under investigation by DNR conservation officers, the ORV rolled over, pinning Gleckler underneath.
Gleckler allegedly regained consciousness and called 911 at 1:44 a.m. to request assistance.
Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Fremont Police Department, Indiana State Police, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Fremont Fire Department, Parkview Samaritan Air and Bill’s Professional Towing.
Gleckler was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, in stable condition. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in this accident, police said.
Conservation officers would like remind those operating off-road vehicles to always wear a helmet and protective riding gear, always use a seat belts/restraint system when available and never operate a vehicle while consuming or under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.
