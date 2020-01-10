Five people arrested
by police Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Craig L. Helinski, 42, of the 2000 block of West C.R. 800S, Ashley, arrested at home on a felony charge of violation of a no-contact order and misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and possession of a throwing star.
• Corey K. Parr, 30, of Butler, arrested in the 6000 block of North Old U.S. 27, on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Brandon A. Pope, 29, of the 600 block of Bussing Lane, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Brent D. Wertz, 33, of the 600 block of Village Green Drive, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jordan I. Woodward, 29, of the 6000 block of Fall Road Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
