In this undated photo, the Lonnie and Breanna Bright family includes (not necessarily in order) Carter, Journey, Breanna, Lonnie and Hunter. Son Granger is not pictured. Breanna and Lonnie died as a result of injuries they sustained in a wreck on Aug. 4 on S.R. 120 near Orland. Journey remains hospitalized in critical condition. Granger was treated and released from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. Carter and Hunter were not in the vehicle.