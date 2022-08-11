ANGOLA — The parents who died from injuries sustained in a wreck on Aug. 4 leave four children behind, says information provided on a Go Fund Me page created for the family of Lonnie and Breanna Bright.
The Brights, Lonnie, 43, and Breanna, 33, died after sustaining blunt force trauma injuries in the wreck, which occurred east of Orland on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850W.
Mrs. Bright was declared dead at the scene by a representative of the Steuben County Coroner's Office. Mr. Bright died Monday in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where he was lifeflighted from the scene of the wreck along with 5-year-old daughter Journey.
Mrs. Bright's brother, Heath Perrine, started the Go Fund Me page and has provided updates on that site, https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/breanna-bright-perrine-lonnie-bright.
"We want to thank you for all of your continued prayers and support," Perrine wrote on the page, which has a goal of $50,000 to be used for funeral expenses and ongoing health care costs. By noon Thursday the fund was at about $13,000 and it had not yet been up a full day.
In addition to Journey and her brother, Granger, 3 months, who were both in the Volkswagen that was carrying the Bright family, there are two more family members, brothers Carter, 18, and Hunter, 13, who were not in the vehicle in the wreck.
The siblings are living with other family members.
"My nephew, Granger Lee Bright, who is 3 months old, was treated at a local hospital and taken in by loving family members," Perrine said.
Perrine has reached out to any help people might be able to provide.
"We are asking for any help you may be able to provide to help with funeral expenses and medical costs as there will be a long road of recovery that Journey will have to endure," Perrine said. "Journey is extremely strong and continues to fight an uphill battle as she heals from this horrific accident in intensive care."
Journey remains in a coma but it struggling back, Perrine said.
"We ask that you please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we heal from this tragic event that took the lives of those we love way too soon," Perrine said.
Just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 4, a 2007 Nissan pickup truck driven by Donald Gene Squires, 50, Howe, was westbound on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850W when for reasons yet to be released by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office he crossed the center line and stuck the oncoming eastbound 2012 Volkswagen driven by Mr. Bright nearly head on. Mrs. Bright was a passenger in the front seat and their children were properly secured in the back seat of the vehicle.
An updated news release from the Sheriff’s Office said neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the wreck, which remains under investigation.
Squires sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
