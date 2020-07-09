ANGOLA — The Steuben County Highway Department will begin road work activities on East C.R. 400N between S.R. 127 and S.R. 827 on Monday.
The road will be closed to through traffic with limited local access, highway Engineer Jen Sharkey said.
Motorists should try to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Sharkey thanks the public for patience and understanding as road improvements occur.
