11 people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Christopher S. Bull, 42, of the 400 block of Florence Avenue, Evanston, Illinois, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 800W, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Keilynn A. Chiddister, 19, of the 4900 block of North C.R. 450W, arrested in the 3900 block of North S.R. 127 on a charge of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Evelyin A. Collins, 23, of the 1100 block of Kingston Road, Kokomo, arrested in the 4700 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of felony domestic battery.
• James H. Crouse, 56, of the 5900 block of North C.R. 300W, Fremont, arrested on Orland Road at C.R. 200W on charges of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandon W. Harker, 43, of the 21700 block of Carline Avenue, Elkhart, arrested in the 10400 block of West U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Donald L. Jr. Johnston, 35, of the 600 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Logan A. Lee, 24, of the 600 block of Schmidt Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at the 900 block of Cassell Drive, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Leecherree Manger, 52, of Lane 585B, Lake James, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 300W at Nevada Mills, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Alexander J. Raske, 21, of the 200 block of North Gonser Avenue, Ashley, arrested at the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert W. Skinner, 19, of the 7400 block of West Lake Road, Montrose, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 351 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Dion E. Thomas, 49, of the 3500 block of Luewan Court, Indianapolis, arrested at the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.