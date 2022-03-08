ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Jonathon T. Chester, 28, of the 900 block of Randolph Street, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy, protection order.
• Brian W. Dennison, 51, of the 5500 block of C.R. 59, St. Joe, arrested on Old U.S. 27 at C.R. 109W, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Brandon W. Harker, 43, of the 29000 block of Carolina Avenue, Elkhart, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Mohammed S. Hissein, 23, of the 1900 block of Paper Mill Crossing, Fort Wayne, arrested on West toledo Streeet at Walters Road, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Dominique L. Morton, 28, of the 200 block of Charles Drive, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Anthony D. Stimmel, 48, of the 400 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
