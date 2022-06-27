FREMONT — A Fort Wayne man is in custody after he allegedly fired a handgun at another motorist Sunday afternoon in the Little Otter Lake area.
After cutting off another vehicle in traffic on S.R. 127, possibly near C.R. 500N, Wilsonny O. Excelus, 21, allegedly leaned out of the window of a vehicle and fired a shot into the ground. Before heading to southbound Interstate 69 Excelus allegedly leaned out of the vehicle in which he was riding, pointing the gun at the other driver and his passenger.
The person who was cut off in traffic notified authorities and eventually was connected by cell phone with Steuben County Sheriff's Deputy Rex Snider.
Snider got onto I-69 and tried to locate the suspect vehicle but didn't have any luck by the time he got to the Steuben-DeKalb county line.
Eventually authorities in DeKalb County spotted the vehicle and once there was enough manpower, they initiated a stop. The man who was cut off in traffic in Steuben County saw the vehicle stopped by DeKalb police and confirmed it was the vehicle he had encountered.
"Upon arrival Snider was advised by an Auburn Officer that when he approached the vehicle and made contact with Wilsonny, Wilsonny made an excited utterance, asking if he was being stopped for the shooting incident earlier," said a probable cause affidavit Snider filed with the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
When police made the traffic stop, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana and eventually found some in the vehicle.
Police also found a handgun in the glove box of the vehicle. Snider's report said that there was a bullet stuck in the gun's chamber.
Excelus took responsibility for the marijuana and eventually a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was allowed to leave.
Excelus has been charged with Level 6 felony pointing a firearm and Class A misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a permit, Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Excelus's case has been assigned to Steuben Superior Court. He was supposed to have an initial hearing Monday afternoon but no more information was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.