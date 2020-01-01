ANGOLA — Shelley Yoder, executive director of the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana, will be the guest speaker of the Steuben County Republican during its monthly breakfast at Timber’s Steakhouse and Seafood, 1212 W. Maumee St., on Saturday, 8 a.m.
The mission of the association is to enhance the lives of people living with Down Syndrome, advocate on their behalf, provide information and support to families and professionals, and promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome in northeast Indiana.
The association represents people with Down Syndrome and their families in the 11 counties surrounding Fort Wayne, including Allen, Lagrange, Steuben, Noble, Dekalb, Whitley, Wabash, Huntington, Wells, Kosciusko and Adams. They provide support and resources to more than 200 member families and professionals and maintain a database of more than 1,000 supporters.
An optional buffet breakfast will be served at the meeteing. All are welcome to attend.
