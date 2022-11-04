ANGOLA — The natural gas capacity issue that seemed to be exclusively Fremont’s baby has reared its head in Angola.
Steuben County officials started learning more details Friday in an administrative meeting about whether NIPSCO would be able to provide natural gas to the new $26 million judicial center that’s under construction on the corner of South Martha and East South streets in the heart of the county government campus.
“The last conversation we had with them was yesterday and the gentleman that we spoke to said he should have an answer for us early next week,” said Dave Jankowski, judicial center project manager with Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne. “I think it has to do with NIPSCO not having any more capacity in their lines and having to run new services and that kind of stuff that came as a little bit of a surprise to us.”
As officials delved deeper into the conversation, it was determined that an answer from NIPSCO engineering and design team was weeks away.
Weigand and designers working on the project held a teleconference with the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Friday afternoon to discuss various cuts being made from the project and alternate bids when the gas issue was brought up by Commissioner Ken Shelton.
“Here we’re looking at $26 million and don’t know if we’re going to have gas for it,” Shelton said.
It hasn’t been much of a surprise locally that there’s a capacity issue. Fremont officials have been trying to address this for a few years. New development in Fremont — residential, commercial and industrial — has come to a screeching halt because of the gas issue.
While there has been some conversation in the community of late that the problem might soon impact Angola, that squarely appears to be the case with the judicial center and also with projects going on at Trine University.
In an email with The Herald Republican on Oct. 28, Dana Berkes, NIPSCO’s public affairs and economic development manager, said Trine’s issues have been addressed but the county’s project is in the review process.
“NIPSCO evaluates new service order requests when they are received to determine best way to meet customers’ needs. If any system upgrades are required — including the construction and installation of new infrastructure — the customer is provided with a design plan and the applicable project costs associated with the upgrade. A plan has been designed and communicated to Trine University to extend service to the new facility. NIPSCO will evaluate the judicial center with the same process, which was called in (Oct. 27),” Berkes said.
The Herald Republican reached out to Trine’s communications department last week but they were not aware of any issues with projects underway on campus.
In answers to questions from Shelton, Weigand officials said plans were submitted to NIPSCO to detail electric and natural gas needs for the project quite some time ago. Weigand officials said NIPSCO cleared the electric plans but the request for gas service was not submitted to that division and didn’t get to the right personnel until recently.
“And now they’re telling us they won’t have an answer for a few weeks. That’s the latest as of this morning,” Jankowski said.
Commissioners originally planned to make decisions on alternate bids for the judicial center on Monday in their regularly scheduled meeting, but some of that might be delayed.
Commissioners, working with Weigand, have been trying to manage costs in a way that would allow construction of certain items, like a sally port that would ensure safe transport of prisoners in and out of the judicial center.
“I think we can move forward with the project and not delay anything too bad if we wait on any of any of the bid alternates. I don’t know if you’re going to consider any of these at all. But if you are we can probably wait a few weeks to get a final answer (about gas),” Jankowski said.
Shelton implied that Trine is being forced to spend several thousand dollars to make improvements to NIPSCO infrastructure in order to complete their projects. A request for comment was emailed to a Trine spokesman late Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.