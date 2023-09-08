CROOKED LAKE — The upcoming Steuben County Senior Lifestyle Expo offers one-stop shopping on all things senior.
CROOKED LAKE — The upcoming Steuben County Senior Lifestyle Expo offers one-stop shopping on all things senior.
And there will be a couple additions this year.
The event, hosted by KPC Media in conjunction with many partners, is planned Wednesday, at the Steuben County Event Center at the Steuben County Park, 100 Lane 101B, Crooked Lake, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visitors can stop by more 40 booths during the day. In addition, visitors will be able to find information on health insurance, assisted living facilities, home improvement, legal matters and much more.
New this year will be the opportunity for guests to properly dispose of unneeded or out-of-date medications thanks to a booth set up by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Also, if visitors are contemplating finding a furry friend, representatives of the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County will be on hand with some of their critters.
Admission is free and includes donuts and coffee and a free box lunch.
There will be dozens of drawings and giveaways, including cash prizes will be drawn both in the morning and afternoon. Nugen Law will be speaking on planning and protecting yourself as you age.
Visitors also will be able to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID.
Sponsors include Nugen Law, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, KPC and the Steuben County Council on Aging.
A similar event will take place in LaGrange County later this year.
