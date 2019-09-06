The final summer days are still long with late sunsets and warm, early mornings.
With many of the typically cultivated flowers making their last shows, fall blooms color multi-season gardens and nature.
Honeybees and other pollinating creatures love the buttery yellow goldenrod currently brightening the woods and fields of northeastern Indiana.
Honeybees are an introduced, domestic species cared for by beekeepers. They are valued for their role in pollinating crops throughout the United States as well as for their honey.
Chet Gilbert of Apis Enterprises tends 300 colonies of bees in the Steuben County area. He recently began removing the honey supers from his hives.
"I should be all finished next week," said Gilbert.
The honey gleaned by Gilbert's efforts help support his business and the bees in his hives encourage natural growth in northeastern Indiana through pollination. Apis Enterprises' mission is to "share our passion for bees while promoting pollinator sustainability."
Once Gilbert has removed his honey supers, the bees in his boxes have the rest of the late summer and early fall to make honey for themselves. Bee hives are not just for beekeepers to get honey from, they are year-round homes for the honeybees and the honey left inside them must sustain the colony through the long, cold winter when they can no longer go out and collect food or water. Many beekeepers feed their bees a sugar-water mixture during the fall nectar dearth and in the spring.
Other pollinators include monarch butterflies that are part of a network of insect life that stretches to Mexico, hummingbirds that head south to the tropics and bumblebees and other native bees, which are now collecting resources to make it through the winter.
For those that want to help them out, plus keep a colorful garden through the late fall, there are native planting options, said Martha Ferguson of Riverview Native Nursery in Spencerville. Riverview specializes in naturally occurring plants for sustainable landscapes and rain gardens.
"Goldenrod and asters are the two that I recommend," she said. "There are a large number of species in each genus."
Chrysanthemums, commonly known as mums, are a colorful fall flower but not beneficial to pollinators, said Ferguson. A flier provided to customers by Riverview asks "Have you ever seen a pollinator or butterfly on your mums?"
Northeast Indiana has 15 native species of goldenrod. The most common is the very aggressive but native field goldenrod, known as Canada goldenrod.
Riverview Nursery sells several varieties of cultivated goldenrod that include blue-stemmed shade; stiff goldenrod, which features umbels, or flat clusters of flowers; and the very showy solidago speciosa.
"I still have people argue with me that goldenrod causes them hay fever, although goldenrod pollen is so sticky and heavy that it can never become airborne. It is insect pollinated," said Ferguson. "Ragweed blooms at the same time but is not showy, so some assume the cause of their itchy eyes and sneezing is goldenrod since that is what they see."
There are many native asters in northeastern Indiana, from the beautiful New England aster and smooth blue aster to the many small white asters. There are asters that will grow in shade and asters that grow in full sun.
"All are important for pollinators, especially migrating monarchs that need a lot of energy to make the trip to Mexico," said Ferguson.
Every November, millions of monarch butterflies make a 2,500-mile journey from the northeastern United States and Canada to their ancestral wintering grounds in the volcanic mountains of central Mexico, says the World Wildlife Foundation. The process passes through several life cycles as the insects make their way south, then it begins again when they return north in the spring.
Monarch butterflies gather the energy they need for the trip from available nectar. Hummingbirds, also, feed on nectar and are amazingly adapted pollinators who play an important role in pollination, according to the National Park Service.
Most of the more than 300 species of hummers live in Central and South America, though a few visit northeastern Indiana during the summer months. Hummingbirds that breed in North America overwinter in Mexico, taking epic journeys that follow the coasts, the spine of the Rockies, or even across the Gulf of Mexico in a long-distance 18-to 22-hour, non-stop flight.
Bird lovers suggest leaving hummingbird feeders out until late in the fall. Another way to show hummingbird love is to plant flowers with late-season blooms.
Many aster species are difficult to tame for gardens, said Ferguson, "but let them grow in wilder areas and fence rows."
Smooth blue asters are among the "better behaved," she said, noting that they can be pruned in early July to encourage a shorter plant and more flowers.
"You can hear the pollinators buzz as I walk by my asters," Ferguson said. "Some asters are also larval hosts to butterflies and moths."
