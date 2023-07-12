Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people have been booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police Tuesdeay. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Christian J. Dunn, 24, of the 6100 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Sabrina V. Furar, 29, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested in the 6100 block of North Van Guilder Road, Fremont, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal trespass, two counts, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Zakery S. Harrington, 24, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
