ORLAND — Orland Giving Angels, as Town Clerk April Sanders likes to call them, have come out and spread cheer through holiday giving once again.
The Angels are Orland residents who anonymously pay their neighbors’ outstanding water bills at the end of the year.
Sanders thinks they’re angels.
“It’s just a name that I coined,” said Sanders.
She said one or two residents in town want to pay someone else’s outstanding water bill anonymously. Since Sanders became the town clerk in 2016 there was not a year without town residents taking the initiative to help out someone in the community.
Nothing organized
“There is no program, there is nothing that’s organized,” said Sanders. “It’s not really an organized story.”
Orland Giving Angels usually say they do not want to know who they help and why those individuals have found themselves struggling paying their bills.
What the angels usually do is that they ask the town clerk to pick one or two residents who have the highest bills that were behind “to just tell them what the amount is and then go ahead and pay it.”
“They’ve told me that they don’t want to know who it is,” said Sanders.
Along with not wanting to know who they were helping out Orland the Angels also typically want to remain anonymous even to the people they help. Every year there are one or two angels, and from year to year they change.
The people who are helped out change, too, as the only thing the Giving Angels ask when they come to the town hall is the balances, said Sanders, and not the particular situation in the life of the person who they help.
“It’s different people every year. Whatever is someone’s circumstances, maybe they are having a hard time due to a loss of a job, whatever the situation is, it’s random,” she continued.
It happens elsewhere
Sanders said that from her correspondence with other clerk-treasurers she has learned other communities have people who also pay bills over the holidays.
“That’s just what they say, they just feel they are able to help, then they do,” she said.
This year, said Sanders, only one Giving Angel was identified in the town this year, but that person managed to pay two separate bills with an average amount between $70 to a little over $100 behind.
“We don’t really have anybody who gets really much over that,” said Sanders.
She also mentioned that last year it was the Women’s Auxiliary for the American Legion Post 423 who chose to help out a town resident with their water bills, but at that time they did not ask Sanders to randomly pick an individual to help.
“They had their person already picked out, and so they came and paid that person’s bill in full,” said Sanders.
The town of Orland, said Sanders, typically contacts the individuals whose bills were paid out to let them know that a kind person in town has anonymously paid their bills in full. Upon receiving the news, she continues a lot of times people cry and they are very grateful.
“I let them know because I don’t want them to try and pay the past due balance if they don’t have to,” said Sanders.
She said people who received help from the Giving Angels can keep that money in their pocket and use it for whatever other need they have. She also noted that generosity of the residents was one of the best things about living in a small town.
“I am so proud to be living in a small town with such a big heart,” said Sanders.
