ANGOLA — Trine University's Fall 2019 Humanities Symposia begin Tuesday, Sept. 24, with "20th Century Boy: How Marc Bolan founded Glam."
The Symposia is presented by Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication. Sessions are held in Wells Theater inside Taylor Hall, with each symposium set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Christine Olding, an assistant professor in Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication, will present "20th Century Boy." Olding will discuss how Marc Bolan, lead singer of T. Rex, founded a genre of music through the glam movement.
"Glam is the visual, theatrical, and visual presentation of self that emphasizes the fantastical," Olding said.
Example songs such as "She was born to be my Unicorn" and "20th Century Boy" will be analyzed and justify how vocals and visuals demonstrate Glam.
Trine's Humanities Symposia presentations are free and open to the public. Talks usually last about 30 minutes and are immediately followed by time for any questions, which usually leads to a total time of one hour. Wells Theater seats 75 guests so attendees are encouraged to arrive early if they have specific seating preferences.
For more information about the Symposia, contact Melissa Mayus, assistant professor in Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication, at mayusm@trine.edu.
