ANGOLA — It was Aug. 14, 1990, when Angola got what was then its newest pizza place.
Domino’s Pizza was celebrating its first day of operation in Angola at its South Wayne Street location under franchise owner Jeff Reiniche.
Now, 30 years later, the franchise is still operated by Jeff and his family, just in a new location on North Wayne Street with more ovens, more make space and seating for dine-in customers.
In his college days, Domino’s was one of the part-time jobs Jeff was working.
“They opened one in Hillsdale (Michigan) in 1985,” he said. “A friend said ‘hey I’ve got something for you to try’ and I took the job.”
Within six months, he had been asked to be in the manager in training program. At the time, he was studying criminal justice in college.
Another six months or so passed and he was asked to be a store manager.
“I dropped out of college and never looked back,” Jeff said.
In order to open a franchise, Domino’s requires the person interested to be in management for at least a year, in addition to meeting financial requirements.
“Ninety percent of franchisees started out as drivers or customer service representatives,” Jeff said.
Over the years, his children have joined him working the business, keeping their educations and lives local as well. Jeff said he’s been able to call each of them to help in the store or delivering orders. Each one is able to run a complete shift when they are needed.
Finding a new location was something that had been on Jeff’s mind for several years, but it required the perfect location.
“Lakers don’t go too much past here,” he said, standing outside the new location at 1500 N. Wayne St., “So now we’re here.”
Over the years, Ken Wilson, president of JICI Inc., Angola, has come to Jeff with a number of locations to scout but none were right until now.
Domino’s company philosophy has changed over the years, Jeff said, and moving locations helped his store continue to follow the philosophy.
The new store has three ovens, which is an increase, and an extra make line for food preparation as well as a bigger walk-in area and dining space.
In the last few weeks, Jeff said he’s also hired almost double the staff he used to have.
At a grand opening for the new location held June 2, Angola Mayor Richard Hickman thanked Jeff for being in the community for 30 years and said he knows the new location will continue to be a success for him.
“I run my business treating others like I would want to be treated,” Jeff said.
He’s also been known to donate pizza to different causes in the area.
In the spring, he donated 100 pizzas to be handed out for free on a Friday afternoon during what had been more than a month of free food distribution in downtown Angola in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monument Pizza Pub and Sutton’s Deli were handing out meals they had made, also free of charge, to those who needed the food. The first night the food was distributed was an Angola Middle School event that just grew from there.
