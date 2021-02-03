ASHLEY — A new youth team sport involving bows and arrows is catching on in Steuben County, but the players aren’t aiming at traditional targets.
Instead, they’ve got their sights fixed on each other — and a whole bunch of fun.
Extreme archery, as it’s been dubbed by its inventor, John Jackson of Global Archery Products Inc., Ashley, is played like dodgeball, but with foam-tipped arrows.
“It started in my garage in Waterloo 10 years ago when I had the idea to put a foam tip on an arrow,” Jackson says, recalling how he came up with the idea to create sports equipment that would allow people of all ages to discover the joys of archery.
Soon after, the brand Archery Tag was born, and with it came the sport Jackson invented, extreme archery, where players take aim at each other with the soft-tipped arrows to try to score points for their team.
Jackson says the magic of extreme archery is that it’s a sport designed for kids of all ages and physical ability levels.
“It’s not just for athletic junkies,” he said. “Anyone can participate.”
Jackson recently started an extreme archery youth league to allow more kids the opportunity to play. Right now, the league features six teams, and the season lasts seven weeks, including the first meeting where the kids find out who their teammates and coaches are and don their gear for the first time.
The league meets at the GEM Center is Ashley every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Jackson said imposing a two-hour limit to the league’s weekly competition helps keep the game accessible to a wide range of families.
“That way there’s not such a big time commitment for parents,” he said.
All six of the league’s teams play each Monday, with each going head-to-head with a single opposing team for a total of three matches per night.
In a typical match, two teams of six players face off, with the object of tagging each other with an arrow to score points. Catching an arrow shot at you also yields points. Four players from each team can be out on the field at any one time, with the other two serving as substitutes that can go in and out for their teammates.
The match itself is played on a rectangular inside court of 30-by-62 feet. The field is split in the middle by an 18-foot neutral zone where arrows for each team are placed before the start of the match. At the starting whistle, each team may fetch their arrows and begin going to work on tagging each other.
There are three, 8-minute long periods in a match. After time is exhausted, the team with the most points is declared the winner.
Keeping track of scoring, however, is another matter altogether.
Unlike basketball, for instance, where there is only one object — the ball — in play, which makes statistics easy to track, Jackson had to develop a proprietary scoring system to track and score every hit and catch.
To do that, each team has a referee on their side of the court who calls out a player’s jersey number and how many points they scored for a hit or catch into a headset they are wearing. Two volunteers wearing headsets outside of the court input the numbers into a smartphone application that totals all of the points.
The system also includes breakdowns for each player so they can see how they are improving.
“The beauty of this system is that it’s really easy to learn,” Jackson said. “Anyone can pick it up and learn how to be a scorekeeper in no time.”
Hosting the league, including the event center’s upkeep and the cost of all the equipment, isn’t cheap. But in order to help fund the league, a number of area businesses have signed on as sponsors. Each team is named after a sponsor, and the youths on each team receive a custom-designed die sublimated jersey that they get to keep.
The sponsors for the current league are: Indiana National Guard, Dairy Queen Angola, RE/MAX Results Angola, Biggby Coffee Angola, Autokraft and Waterloo Family Dentistry.
Thanks to sponsorships from area businesses, Jackson is able to keep the cost down to just $35 for the entire seven-week season, making it accessible for many families.
“It’s just awesome to see all these kids having fun,” Jackson said.
The current season ends March 1. Families with youths that are interested in participating in the next season, which will run from March 8 through April 19, can find out more information at archerytag.com/youth-league-ashley-indiana.
