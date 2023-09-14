ANGOLA — Special Education Rules Title 511 Article 7 Rule 34 requires that public schools hold a consultation session with parents of home-schooled students or those who attend a non-public school and have a disability or are suspected of having a disability that reside in the school district's area.
Local school districts serving Steuben County students have scheduled their annual meetings to fulfill this requirement.
Here is the schedule for those meetings:
• Fremont Community Schools will hold its meeting in the Administrative Board Room, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Community Schools will hold its meeting on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the school, 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton.
• The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will hold its session on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. The session will be at 400 S. Martha St., 2nd Floor Board Room. Call 665-2854, ext: 1303, for more information.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools will hold their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. in the administration building on campus, 305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.