ANGOLA — Two men being sought on warrants out of Steuben County courts were apprehended within an hour of each other on Wednesday night, including one man who crashed into a vehicle last year, killing a Fremont couple.
Donald Gene Squires, 51, was arrested in Howe at about 5 p.m. Wednesday after a brief standoff with officers from the LaGrange and Steuben sheriff's departments.
He was wanted on a warrant for charges of two counts of operating whule intoxicated causing death and one count of OWI causing catastrophic injury. All three alleged offenses are Level 4 felonies, which carry a prison sentence of between 2-12 years.
The arrest comes after several months of investigation into an Aug. 5, 2022, motor vehicle crash that occurred on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850W in Steuben County's rural Milgrove Township, east of Orland. That crash claimed the lives of a Long Beach Lake couple and left one of their children catastrophically injured.
Killed in the wreck were Lonnie Lee Bright, 43, and his wife, Breanna Jeanne Bright, 33. Their child Journey, 5 at the time, received catastrophic injuries. Another child, Granger, now about 9 months, was treated and released from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. Four children were left orphaned from the wreck.
Squires was taken into custody t a residence in the 6600 block of North C.R. 850E near Howe in LaGrange County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division and the LaGrange Town Marshal's Office also assisted with Squires' arrest.
Squires also had an outstanding warrant for Class A misdemeanor theft.
Later Wednesday, at about 6 p.m., Jared Michael Lesher, 26, was taken into custody without incident at a residence in the 800 block of Pine Run in Angola.
Angola Police responded to an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip concerning Lesher's whereabouts and were able to locate him.
Lesher is wanted for armed robbery a Level 3 felony, Level 5 felony intimidation, and two counts of theft, one a Level 6 felony and the other a Class A misdemeanor.
Under the second cause, Lesher is wanted on two counts of Level 5 felony intimidation and one count of Level 6 felony intimidation.
Lesher was on a court ordered temporary furlough when he cut is ankle monitor and fled, the news release said.
Both Squires and Lesher were booked into the Steuben County Jail on their respective outstanding arrest warrants.
Sheriff R.J. Robinson offered his gratitude to all who assisted with providing tips and information that led to the arrests of the men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.