CROOKED LAKE — A man had to be rescued by firefighters after his bucket truck came in contact with a power line, catching his truck on fire and trapping him about 55 feet in the air.
Robert L. Cook of Cook Tree Service was working on a tree at about 1:36 p.m. when the incident occurred. His truck, owned by Jennifer M. Cook, came in contact with a 7,200-volt power line, causing it to arch, reported Angola Fire Department spokesman T.R. Hagerty. This in turn caused the body and boom of the truck to catch fire.
The truck lost all hydraulic power, trapping Robert Cook some 55 feet in the air. In addition, a "large" hydraulic spill also occurred after the fire burned through hydraulic lines.
Firefighters employed the Fremont Fire Department ladder truck, allowing Cook to crawl out of his bucket and onto the ladder.
Cook was treated on the ground by paramedics with the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
No damage estimate was provided. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the situation under control.
Assisting at the scene were Fremont Fire, Steuben County EMS, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Angola Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, Fremont Town Marshal’s Office, Steuben County Emergency Management Agency, Angola Waste Water Department, Bill's Professional Towing and NIPSCO. Ashley-Hudson firefighters stood on call at the Angola fire station.
