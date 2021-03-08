ANGOLA — The Arbor Day Foundation has named Angola a 2020 Tree City USA in recognition of the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management.
This is the 32nd consecutive year Angola has received the distinction, the third-longest streak in the state of Indiana.
Only two other Hoosier cities have longer active streaks: Bloomington, which has claimed the title for 37 straight years, and Indianapolis, now 33 years in a row.
Fremont also was named a Tree City for the 16th year in a row.
Angola was notified that its 2020 Tree City USA application was accepted on Feb. 15, according to an email from the Arbor Day Foundation provided by Angola Parks and Recreation Superintendent Matt Hanna, informing the city of its status.
“On behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation, congratulations on earning recognition as a 2020 Tree City USA,” the email says. “Residents of your community should be proud to live in a place that makes the planting and care of trees a priority.”
The Tree City USA program was launched in 1976 and has become a nationwide movement that provides recognition for cities the encourage urban forestry practices.
There are more than 3,400 Tree Cities USA throughout all 50 U.S. states, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.
Joining Angola in earning the distinction, Fremont was also named a 2020 Tree City USA, keeping running a streak that began in 2006.
Both communities achieved the award by meeting four core standards that the Arbor Day Foundation sets in order to foster planting and taking care of trees in public spaces.
In order to become eligible for recognition as a Tree City USA, a community has to have a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry program with a budget of at least $2 per capita, and lastly, an Arbor Day Observance and Proclamation.
In Indiana, Arbor Day falls on the third Friday of April. This year it will celebrated on April 30. The customary observance is to plant a tree.
For individuals wishing to contribute to Angola’s rich greenery, the city is currently in the middle of its annual tree giveaway, a program where city residents can request a free tree to plant on their property.
To obtain a free tree, residents should call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to reserve one. The city will be delivering the trees to residents’ homes during the week beginning on April 26. Call 665-1588.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.