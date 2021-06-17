INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, will serve as chair of the Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code as well as the Space Utilization Subcommittee during the summer and fall to help prepare lawmakers for the 2022 legislative session.
She will also serve on the following:
• Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources;
• Legislative Council;
• Indiana Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission; and
• Board of Trustees of the State Museum and Historic Sites Corporation.
“This will be a busy time as my colleagues and I will be discussing a number of important topics to improve Indiana," Glick said. "Providing adequate funding and training for public defenders will assist the courts in resolving cases more quickly with an eye to reducing costs to the counties and alleviating jail overcrowding. Another topic we will address is how we can craft legislation to crack down on the horrible reality of human trafficking."
Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members — eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.
