ANGOLA — Steuben County United Way’s annual Power of the Purse fundraising event is set to take place Nov. 5 with walk-through and virtual options available.
Purse donations are being accepted now for the event, said Jessica Brodock, Steuben County United Way executive director.
The annual event, postponed from the spring, raises funds that are used for women’s initiatives throughout Steuben County.
The 2019 proceeds went toward grants for Women in Transition, TLC House Indiana, The Bowen Center and the Steuben County Literacy Coalition.
Purses and their contents are donated by various companies, groups or individuals. Raffle tickets are purchased for a chance to win purses. Purse raffle tickets can be purchased with cash or check only at the event for $5 a piece or six for $25.
Details are being worked out for both the site of the walk-through event and virtual participation. More details are going to be announced soon, Brodock said.
Though the pandemic is going to put certain restrictions on the event, Brodock said her committee is working on creating a fun event.
To donate a purse or for more information, email Brodock at jessica@unitedwaysteuben.org.
