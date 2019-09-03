Several arrested
over five-day period
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested from Friday through Tuesday morning by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Julie R. Albright, 42, of the 300 block of Oak Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Anthony P. Barron, 38, of the 1000 block of Williams Street, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery.
• Lindsey Beedle, 22, of the 100 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested in the 200 block of West Gilmore Street on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Slade Curtis, 18, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested on a warrant alleging felony incest.
• Hans J. Dennis, 34, of the 400 block of East Pearl Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 400 block of South Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Michael A. Howell, 31, of the 200 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, arrested at Wayne and Broad streets on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Lingxiano Jiango, 30, of the 300 block of South Washington Street, arrested at North Wayne and Gilmore streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jacob A. Powers, 23, of the 100 block of West Gerard Road, Union City, Michigan, arrested at South Wayne Street at Fox Lake Road on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance.
• Nathaniel L. Shockley, 33, homeless, arrested at C.R. 800S and C.R. 35, near Ashley, on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana and invasion of privacy.
• Brian J. Tilghman, 33, of the 600 block of East 9th Street, Auburn, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated and violation of driving conditions.
• Andrew L. Trimm, 32, of the 1000 block of West Maumee Street, arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Hannah E. Veden, 19, of the 100 block of Vance Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a felony warrant alleging probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.