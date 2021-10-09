FORT WAYNE — Former Indiana Governor and Vice President Mike Pence joined in a horseback ride in Fort Wayne to benefit veterans on Saturday.
BraveHearts, an equine rehabilitation program for veterans, held its fifth annual “Trail to Zero” ride.
“According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, on average, 20 veterans take their own lives each day,” said a news release from the group.
The ride was 20 miles and started at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 9909 Wayne Trace, and ended at Veteran’s National Memorial & Museum, 2122 O Day Road.
Pence joined the veterans to ride from Buckner Park to the Veteran’s National Memorial & Museum, where the ride culminated with a moment of silence and remarks from Pence.
“I’m proud to say now, we’re recognizing as a nation, the unseen injuries of our heroes,” Pence said. “It’s heartbreaking to think that we lose 20 former service members a day in the United States. Men and women, we are doing better, we can continue to fight, we can ride the trails, we can reach out with compassion and make that number zero. Let’s commit to that today.”
