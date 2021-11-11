ANGOLA — There's snow in the forecast for this weekend, starting possibly tonight, and while is may seem like a pending jolt to the human system due to the mild October, snow in mid-November is right on track.
Snow is in the forecast through Sunday in what could be a rather wet weekend, but it is unlikely any of the snow will accumulate.
"While you should probably see some snowflakes flying around, the impact should be minimal overall," said National Weather Service Northern Indiana Meteorologist Kyle Brown.
Historically, the first measurable snowfall hits the Fort Wayne area around Nov. 14 and Angola by Nov. 2.
"We are very much on track," Brown said of the Fort Wayne area.
Last year the first measurable snow in Angola was on Nov. 17 and in Fort Wayne it came on Nov. 22.
This weekend's snow isn't expected to be anything that will cause accumulation because of the warmth northeast Indiana has experienced of late and through much of October.
"We haven't had that much time to get that cold" for snow to stick, Brown said.
On average, Fort Wayne receives 32.4 inches of snow per season and Angola gets almost 39 inches.
The records for snowfall in northeast Indiana — for Fort Wayne and Angola where historical data is well established with the National Weather Service — were set in 2014 when record snowfall was widespread.
The record for Angola is 82.6 inches for the 2013-2014 season and in Fort Wayne it is 74.7 inches that same season. Those topped records that had been established in 1981-1982, the year of widespread spring flooding in Fort Wayne and Steuben County along the Pigeon Creek chain of lakes.
