ANGOLA — Multiple Metropolitan School District of Steuben County schools are getting changes in their leadership.
During Tuesday evenings May Metropolitan School District of Steuben County School Board Meeting, Superintendent of Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Matthew Widenhoefer announced a new principal for Ryan Park Elementary School and a new assistant principal for Angola High School.
Widenhoefer congratulated both men on joining the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County School.
Christopher Hall is joining Angola High School as Assistant Principal beginning for the 2022-2023 school year.
Hall is joining the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County from East Allen County Schools. He has a Master’s degree from the Western Governors University.
Ryan Park Elementary School is also getting a new change in leadership. Christopher Baut is becoming the Principal of Ryan Park Elementary for the 2022-2023 school year.
Baut is coming to Metropolitan School District of Steuben County from Huntington County Community Schools. He has a Master’s degree from the American College of Education.
The news of Hall and Baut came after Nancy Irwin was announced as the replacement for Ryan Bounds at Angola Middle School during April’s Metropolitan School District of Steuben County School Board Meeting.
Bounds accepted a principal position with Grimmer Middle School in Schererville.
