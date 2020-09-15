ANGOLA — A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to Indiana State Police resulted in the arrest of an Angola man on Monday.
Detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies went to the residence of Joseph Dwight McDowell, 38, in the 4000 block of North C.R. 450W around 10:30 a.m. Monday
About a half hour after a search warrant was executed, McDowell was booked into Steuben County Jail. He posted a $40,000 bail for his release the same day.
A news release issued around noon Tuesday by the Indiana State Police listed initial charges as two counts of child exploitation, Level 4 felonies; five counts of possession of child pornography, Level 5 felonies; and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Level 4 felony.
The child victims were allegedly under 12 years old.
Formal charges have not yet been filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office. Level 4 felonies are punishable by up to 12 years in prison.
in late July, ICACTF received a cyber tip from the NCMEC that led to McDowell, said the news release. The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.
McDowell was sentenced to six years in April 2014 after admitting to fondling a 13-year-old girl in June 2011 in Steuben County. He plead guilty to one charge, a Class C felony, allowing more serious charges to be dismissed along with another felony case.
"McDowell apologized to the court and said he wanted to demonstrate that he has made changes in his life," said an April 14, 2014 article published by KPC Media Group.
After charges were filed in that case, McDowell fled the state, says the article. He was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal's Service and extradited to Steuben County in December 2012.
McDowell is listed as an "offender against children" in the Indiana Sexual and Violent Offender Registry. He has been on the registry since June 2015 when he was released from incarceration. He must remain on the registry for life. His employment addresses include a manufacturing facility at 200 Industrial Drive and an independent trucking company out of his home.
Anyone with information related to cyber-crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at missingkids.com/cybertipline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.