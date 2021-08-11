ANGOLA — With the unusual weather patterns northeast Indiana has been experiencing over the past few weeks, Steuben County Emergency Management would like to remind the residents and visitors of Steuben County about a few safety tips to help stay safe and aware of inclined weather events.
Year-round residents of Steuben County can visit the Steuben County government website at co.steuben.in.us and scroll to the CodeRED link at the bottom of the page, Emergency Management Director Randy Brown said. Through the link, residents can sign up to receive emergency weather alerts directly on their cell phones.
Steuben County visitors can visit the National Weather Service website at weather.gov/enterprise/fi-text-2b and choose a texting or email alert option to receive critical weather information from the National Weather Service.
With portable technology, it’s now easer to stay informed by your favorite media outlets. A few local links to keep you in contact with the latest news and weather updates include:
• The Herald Republican News Paper for Steuben County, kpcnews.com/heraldrepublican
• WLKI Steuben Counties local Music, Weather, and News source, wlki.com
• WFFT FOX TV 55 Fort Wayne, wfft.com
• WANE TV CBS Fort Wayne, wane.com
• 21 Alive ABC Fort Wayne, wpta21.com
• 33 NBC Fort Wayne, fortwaynesnbc.com
In addition to portable news alerts, Brown also recommends the purchase and use of special weather alert radios. These radios can be found in larger retail outlets, such as Meijer and Walmart, at an average cost of $30-40. They can be programed to work wherever you live, work or play and can run on a battery in the event of a power failure.
If the National Weather Service detects a possible tornado in Steuben County, indicated by trained weather spotters or radar, they will issue a tornado warning for Steuben County that will immediately activate all Steuben County tornado sirens, as well as all weather radios, and send out weather text or email alerts. In the event that a tornado is reported to Steuben County Communications or 911, dispatchers can also set off all of the Steuben County tornado sirens.
The tornado sirens will emit a solid wail and cycle for three minutes. At no time will an all-clear siren be sounded. Residents and visitors are encouraged to tune into a local media outlet and monitor for further instructions and information. Should the Steuben County tornado sirens be reactivated, it means that a new tornado warning for the area has been issued.
Should a tornado warning be issued for the area, seek shelter in a basement or the lowest portion of a sturdy structure in the most interior room away from windows. If outside, avoid seeking shelter in a vehicle or under an overpass. Seek shelter in a ditch or ravine, lay as flat as possible and cover you head.
Should a severe thunderstorm warning be issued for the area while you are outside, seek shelter in a sturdy structure or retreat to your vehicle.
If you are on open water when lightning is seen or reported within a 20-mile radius, head for shore immediately to seek shelter. Being on open water when storms are in the area places you in the greatest danger and increases the potential of being struck by lightning. Lightning is known to strike up to 50 miles away from the storms producing the lightning.
Lightning is a leading cause of injury and death from weather-related hazards. Although most lightning victims survive, people struck by lightning often report a variety of long-term debilitating symptoms. Visit ready.gov for more safety tips and information on making a quick “Go Bag” if you need to relocate for safety.
Steuben County Emergency Management works closely with the National Weather Service and maintains a network of trained weather spotters, including local ARIES HAM Radio Skywarn weather spotters. These spotters received special training through the National Weather Service and are activated when storm watches and warnings are issued by the National Weather Service.
While weather alerts are not always exact, they are provided for social awareness to alert the public to the potential threat to life and property. Listen to all weather alerts in order to help protect you and your loved ones.
For further safety information, you can reach out to your local National Weather Service office or your local Emergency Management office.
Brown can be reached at 668-1000, ext. 3400.
