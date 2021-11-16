ANGOLA — Steuben County officials are getting a better idea of what the floor plan layouts will look like in the new Steuben County judicial center, but what the outside of the building will look like is anyone's guess right now.
The thinking is that the building should not be a modern, steel and glass structure that might not necessarily mesh with the predominantly red and multi-hued brick that's throughout the Steuben County government campus.
Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, said there have been some discussions about the exterior facade, but that should come together when more detailed drawings are presented in January by the architect and engineering firm of RQAW and builder Weigand Construction.
"We've had some discussion about it. There will definitely be some type of finish that would include some masonry," Howard said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Commissioners approved an option for the judicial center floor plans that would nearly triple the space available for the courts. Of the two proposals, Commissioners chose the larger of the two. It would be three stories with a full basement, as proposed. Commissioners requested RQAW also design the facility with only half a basement, which could save $2 million to $2.5 million in construction costs. The estimate for the option chosen was $23 million, but Howard expects that number to drop.
"I don't want this to serve us for only five, 10 years. I want it to take us into 25, 30 years or beyond," Commissioner Lynne Liechty said on Tuesday. "We're going to have a new, big building. It's being built for the future."
Liechty would like to see a brick facade for the judicial center.
"As we move now to the design phase, we should get a better idea of the architectural style," Steuben Superior Court William Fee said.
The proposed judicial center will be built on county-owned land bordered by South Street on the north, Washington Street on the east, Water Street on the south and Martha Street on the west.
All but one residential parcel on the block is owned by Steuben County. Much of the land is currently used as parking. The property lies south of the Steuben County Annex, east of the Steuben Community Center and north of Central Gym, which is part of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County. To the east of the property are residential properties.
On Nov. 8, the Angola Plan Commission approved partial plat vacation to allow the project to move forward.
Liechty said she hopes the new judicial center will be in keeping with the architecture of neighboring properties.
"I want it to be identifiable as a courthouse," Liechty said, something in keeping with the historical nature of government buildings in downtown Angola.
With the exception of the Steuben County Jail and Steuben County Annex, four of the government structures were built well into in the previous two centuries. The existing Steuben County Courthouse and the old Steuben County Jail were both built in the 1800s.
What will happen to the Steuben County Courthouse is anyone's guess.
Howard has said the county will not abandon the building but will come up with an alternate use.
Liechty and Fee would like to see the building be taken back to its original configuration where there was only one main courtroom on the second floor. In 1981 the county divided the original Steuben Circuit Court space into two floors to accommodate the Steuben County Court, which is now the Superior Court.
As for its use, Liechty said she could envision something that would be historic and a draw to visitors. Fee has mentioned in the past that a reconfigured, historic courtroom could be used for ceremonial purposes, among other things.
The county is vacating the current courthouse in order to have a facility that meets Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and improved security. Space has also been cited as a misgiving of the current facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.