FORT WAYNE — A Waterloo man charged with numerous felonies following a 2018 standoff with police will be back in Steuben County on Dec. 15 for a pretrial conference.
Joshua A. Kelley, 38, faces 16 charges including two counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder for allegedly shooting at police after he refused to leave a Fremont area motel June 14, 2018. Police were initially dispatched to investigate a report of a “dead girl in the bathroom” in Room 12, say court documents, and were met by Kelley, armed with a .380-caliber handgun. Kelley allegedly shot at the officers as they exited the room.
Three months before the Steuben County incident, on March 28, 2018, Kelley was indicted in the federal Northern District Court of Indiana for an alleged March 7, 2018 drug-trafficking crime.
Kelley pleaded guilty Oct. 15 to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Sentencing is set for Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. before Judge Holly Brady in the Fort Wayne federal court.
Brady found Kelley guilty but did not immediately accept a plea agreement offered by U.S. Attorney Stacey Speith and Kelley’s court-appointed attorney Michelle Kraus. A third count of felon in possession of a firearm would likely be dropped under the terms of the plea agreement, which may also contain a sentencing recommendation. The plea bargain terms are currently restricted to public access.
Kelley has been held in federal custody in Fort Wayne and is transported to Steuben County for hearings. In January 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s office requested that Kelley be detained through the course of proceedings, stating he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.
A jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 8-12 in Steuben Superior Court.
