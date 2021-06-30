ANGOLA — Get ready, folks, because U.S. 20 in Steuben County is going to get some major work this summer, potentially impacting travel from border to border.
Actually, the project has already started with curb ramp work being done on sidewalks along West Maumee Street to make them accessible to all. The total project cost is about $5.9 million. E&B Paving is the contractor.
But the real work begins next week.
"Patching work on U.S. 20 is scheduled to begin on July 6 at the LaGrange/Steuben County line and crews will work their way east," said Hunter Petroviak, spokesman with the Fort Wayne District with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
That first part of the work is expected to take two weeks.
Following that there will be new asphalt overlays applied that will create a new road surface from the LaGrange-Steuben line all the way east to the border with Ohio. The project is 19.7 miles.
"All of the work is expected to wrap up by the end of October," Petroviak said.
Unlike 2018 when part of the highway was completely reconstructed from the mound to the east end of Angola, which totally disrupted traffic flow for months, this project will only reduce travel to one lane throughout the course of the project, which could cause delays for motorists.
The work is scheduled to be underway weekdays and Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The official conclusion is Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.
The U.S. 20 project, coupled with resurfacing work being done on Interstate 69 from about mile marker 350 north to the Michigan border, will mean INDOT is spending about $13.5 million on projects in Steuben County in 2021.
For the period of 2020-2024, between federal and state matching dollars, approximately $40.2 million is being spent in Steuben County, said data from INDOT's website.
