ANGOLA — A local food photographer will share her love of healthy meal preparation in a three-part series offered by Steuben County Purdue Extension.
Today is the last day to register for the classes, which start on Monday, July 29.
A Columbus, Ohio, native, Michelle Cook moved to Steuben County with her children and husband, Corey, to live in his family’s lake home three years ago.
She established Bee You Design and has helped businesses in the region highlight and market their products.
Every merchant and restaurant is unique in its own way, she said. She discourages stubborn competition, instead noting that when businesses come together, they provide more choices to customers and draw a larger base.
Her current profession grew from a food blog she started about a year ago. She photographed some of her favorite dishes and posted them. Before she could ever start writing the blog, she said, people began calling her and requesting her artistic expertise. Bee You Design’s main services are social media management and product photography.
She’s taken some online courses and food-styling classes.
“Then, I would also challenge myself,” she said. For example, one day she decided to work with a black background and perfect the lighting with the difficult color.
Her goal, she said, is to “bring out the authenticity … of the client and their brand.” She wants to use the resources her clients have at hand and show them in their best light.
As she circulated in the community, she found herself talking to Purdue Extension Educator Tami Mosier about her desire to teach a cooking class. Over the space of several months they ran into each other a few times, and Mosier invited Cook to visit the Extension kitchen in the basement of the Steuben Community Center.
When the community center was Angola High School, the kitchen was used by home economics classes. The amenities, down to a mirror over a table that allows people to see how a dish is being prepared, was exactly what Cook was looking for.
Interactive classes will be held on Mondays, July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m. The fare will be gluten-free, dairy free and vegan.
While she does not follow a strict diet, Cook said she wants to share ideas for people who may have restrictions or are cooking for a family that has intolerances.
“So many things are affecting our generation, our kids,” she said.
The recipes are not expensive or difficult to make, she said. While they may be new to people, they really are not that unusual.
For instance, she will explain zoodles, zucchini noodles, something her family loves. They are made with a special kitchen tool and can be served cold or warm. Cook said her family likes them best cold with a salad dressing, enjoying the satisfying crunch of the fresh vegetables.
In another class she will talk about no-cook vegan brownies. They are delicious and fast to make, Cook said. Her youngest son loves them.
“I usually feed him things and then tell him what is in them,” she said with a smile.
The fare covered by the class — which also includes pico de gallo, chicken fajita pasta and juices — is meant to be simple and versatile. Cook said she will talk about ingredient substitutes so her students can learn to make a great meal with what they have on hand.
The cost is $7 per class or $15 for the series. Registration is at bit.ly/HealthyCooking2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.