ANGOLA — A request by a family to honor a deceased family member who is a veteran has led to Steuben County establishing a new program to honor all veterans whose families so choose.
During Monday's meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Veterans Service Officer Alex Dobson requested on behalf of the family of the late Ronald Rose, long-time Steuben County Realtor and businessman, that his burial flag be flown at the Steuben County Courthouse on the Public Square.
Commissioners took it a step further on the suggestion of Commission Board President Wil Howard.
The board ended up voting for the creation of a resolution that will be drafted by County Attorney Don Stuckey that will put the program in place that will allow any veteran's family the opportunity to fly burial flags for a month at the Courthouse.
"I think it's a pretty good idea," Dobson said.
There was some discussion as to how long a veteran's flag could be flown. As it stands, veterans' burial flags may be flown at the Courthouse for a month at a time.
Dobson said he wants to put in place not only the means of flying the flags, but having a ceremony each time a new veteran's flag is going to be on display for a month.
Dobson said he would like to have groups like American Legion color guards or Boy Scout troops lead ceremonies that will result in veteran's flags being hoisted up on the Courthouse flagpole.
"I would like it to be a ceremony," Dobson said.
For that reason, it was decided that flying veterans' flags for less than a month could become difficult logistically in lining up color guards and/or Scouts.
"I think it's an opportunity for the county to step up and honor our veterans," Commissioner Ken Shelton said.
Dobson is hoping that the program will be in place officially so the burial flag of Mr. Rose can be raised in a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.
Mr. Rose was not only a long-time businessman in Steuben County, he also was part of a team that came up with the current county numbering system that is used in rural Steuben County. He and retired Tri-State University business office manager Ralph Martin are credited with the work done in the early 1990s.
Mr. Rose's late wife, Barbara Rose, served two terms as Steuben County Auditor in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
People wanting to take part in the program should call Dobson at 668-1000, ext. 1060.
