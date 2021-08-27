ANGOLA — Ride-sharing scooters have arrived in Angola.
Bird scooters, typically found in much larger cities than Angola, have been in town about three weeks, downtown business owners and managers say.
The bulk of the scooters are found at the intersection of West Maumee and Elizabeth streets.
The scooters were approved for use in Angola after a businessman out of Colorado approached Mayor Dick Hickman about coming to town to place some scooters.
"They approached us early last spring about putting them in our community," Hickman said. He spoke with City Attorney Kim Shoup, who gave the electric rides a green light.
The scooters are rented out using an app on a phone. After downloading the app, a user finds a scooter and signs up for a ride using the phone and registering the ride with the use of a QR code on the scooter. A tutorial on the app gives use instruction.
It costs $1 to unlock a scooter then costs 42 cents a minute for a ride. One must ride for a minimum of 8 minutes. That comes to $4.36 minimum for a ride. In some markets, like Angola, users have to load money into their Bird accounts to draw on as they use the service. In Angola the minimum was $5.
Jon Gnagy, manager at Monument Pizza Pub, said he's only seen the scooters in use during the evening hours in the downtown area. The bulk of the people using the scooters are young, Gnagy said.
"They're having a ball on them," he said.
Hickman said he's seen at least one family enjoying rides together.
"Last weekend I was up town and there was a mom and dad and a couple kids having fun," Hickman said.
Gnagy said the scooters showed up in Angola around Aug. 15.
And ever since, Gnagy said, he's been careful when he leaves downtown businesses at night in the event a scooter goes zipping by.
Bird's website says the scooters are only supposed to travel on surfaces authorized for their use and suggests they stay in bike lanes, something downtown Angola doesn't have.
The scooters can travel up to 18 miles an hour.
There are zones for parking the scooters. The Bird app shows the Public Square as a red zone where parking is not allowed.
Irene Ulbrich, owner of Caleo Cafe, which at 113 W. Maumee St., is near the spot where many of the Birds are perched, said she has seen men picking up and dropping off scooters at night.
Typically private contractors work with Bird franchisees to make sure the scooters are charged. On the app one uses to access a Bird, it shows the battery charge level for each unit.
While most of the scooters have been kept at Maumee and Elizabeth, there have been as many as six parked in front of Tom's Donuts in the 800 block of North Wayne Street. It appears there are 20 scooters planted in Angola. The majority are downtown, but they can be found where ever a user ends his or her ride.
Bird scooters have been around since 2017 when it was formed by Travis VanderZanden, a former executive of ride-share companies Uber and Lift.
They have been controversial in some cities, like Indianapolis, after some accidents. Some cities have regulated their use and others have not allowed them.
In Angola, like most venues where the scooters are located, there's a designated ride area. In Angola, the area where one can ride is strictly within city limits. It is shaded green on the app.
