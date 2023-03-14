ANGOLA — A proposal to spend $745,468 to expand the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service is going to be put before a special session of the Steuben County Council on Tuesday.
In its regular meeting on Tuesday, Council members agreed to the additional session in order to advance the measure, which was proposed by Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The proposal would call for having three ambulances staffed and available for service each and every hour of every day, hiring an additional six paramedics to the Steuben EMS as well as increasing salaries in order to be competitive with neighboring ambulance service providers.
“This will make us competitive. It will not get us to what they’re paying, but it will make us competitive,” Howard said.
Currently the starting pay for a paramedic is $20.11 an hour. The new starting pay would be $23 an hour. It would top out at $28 an hour, which works out to $58,240 a year.
With Social Security insurance and other benefits to pay the additional people and wage increases, the request from the commissioners comes to $885,555.
Because of the time required to run a paid public notice for a meeting that deals with an additional appropriation of funds, the proposal could not be acted on during Tuesday’s meeting. The advertising for next week’s meeting has been run in order to meet the 10-day requirement.
The measure would also expand the department to have three ambulances staffed and on duty at all times of the day from the current two.
Having the additional ambulance on duty will allow the county to pick up more transfer work, such as taking hospital or nursing home patients to Fort Wayne facilities and the like.
That brought up discussion on where the expansion will leave the county financially.
“So, the expectation is that we would pick up those transfers as opposed to outsourcing,” said Councilman Tony Isa.
“There is the potential for that,” said Howard.
Councilman Dan Caruso asked if the additional runs would end up putting the county in a revenue neutral position or in the red.
Howard said it was very possible that the agency could end up breaking even but whether that happens every year isn’t a guarantee.
“I’m not going to set here and say it’s going to be revenue neutral every year. I’m not going to say that,” Howard said.
Caruso said it was much more beneficial to have an ambulance system that provided quick response times locally. Steuben County currently owns five ambulances and operates out of two stations, one in downtown Angola, off of East South Street, and the other in the 00 block of East S.R. 120 near the former County Meadows Golf Course.
Other counties that do not have their own EMS systems often have to subsidize the companies that do provide the service.
While the county might just break even on the EMS service or lose some money, other counties pay sizable sums in order to have private service.
There was also discussion about partnering with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in the expansion, in terms of providing some financial assistance in the way of training and equipment.
Cameron and Steuben County EMS have a symbiotic relationship, with both keeping each other viable.
Last year Steuben County purchased two new ambulances. With supply issues and the typical lead time in building a custom machine, one ambulance is going to be delivered this year and the other in 2024.
