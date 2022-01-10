ANGOLA — The race for Steuben County Commissioner North District Republican nomination has developed as promised.
On Monday, Andy Laughlin filed his candidacy, ensuring a race between him and Steuben County Councilman Jim Getz.
Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, facing Getz, Lake George, provides Republican voters with choices now in two races.
The other race so far is for the GOP nomination for Steuben County Auditor.
That race finds two members of the auditor’s staff, Kelli Wilder-Johnson, chief deputy and administrative assistant to the commissioners, running against Brittany K. (Maxton) Bacon, payroll clerk.
The seat is open this election because Auditor Kim Meyers can’t run again due to state term limits.
Meyers has served two sets of two terms in office dating to her first election in 1998 then nearly two terms off before she returned to office. Because she was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2013, Meyers will have served more than nine years when she completes her term.
Recorder Linda Myers is also at the end of her second, four-year term in office. Dani Lou Parrish, who preceded Myers in office for two terms (2007-2014), has filed her candidacy.
Christina Cress, Fremont, has filled out the slate for district candidates for Steuben County Council. She joins a list of incumbent council members, Rick Shipe, District 2; Ruth Beer; District 3; and Tony Isa, District 4.
Others filing their candidacies include:
• Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who is a seeking another term in District 52, which now covers four townships in Steuben County
• Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Musser, seeking a third term
• Clerk of Circuit Court Tangi Manahan, seeking a second term
• Sheriff R.J. Robinson, seeking a second term
• Assessor Kimberly Anderson, seeking a second term
• Millgrove Township Trustee Charles Clark
• Pleasant Township Trustee, Lesli Hall
• Salem Township Trustee, Marcia Boots-Helmuth
• York Township Trustee Linda Bidlack
• Steuben Township Advisory Board Violet Ritter
• Jamestown Township Advisory Board Theresa Steele
• Salem Township Advisory Board Norman Pfafman
• Fremont Town Councilman Barry Wilcox
• Republican state convention delegates (vote for 12): Terry Appell, Tony Isa, Desi Isa, David Martin, Dareen McClelland, Lynn Routsong, Karen Shelton, Ken Shelton, Rick Shipe, Donald Shively and Theresa Steele
Other local offices up for election, along with the current office holder, are as follows (unless noted, all are Republicans; schools are nonpartisan):
Steuben County
• Steuben County Surveyor Alexander Steele
• Steuben County Commissioner, North District, Lynne Leichty (not seeking reelection)
• Steuben County Council: District 1, Jim Getz (not seeking reelection) Townships
• All Steuben County township trustees are up for election, as are members of their advisory boards
Towns
Clear Lake
• Clerk/Treasurer, Jessica Swander;
• Town Council: At-Large Molly Weber, Brent Schlosser
Fremont
• Town Council Barry Wilcox, Lon Keyes, Democrat
Hamilton
• Town Council District 1, Nancy Renner; District 4, Steve Blum
Orland
• Clerk/Treasurer, April Sanders
• Town Council, Robin Sears, Lance Brodock and Connie Boocher, Democrat
Offices Elected in Primary
• State Convention Delegates (at large): Democratic, seven; Republican, 12
• Democratic Precinct Committeemen
Offices Elected in General
• Fremont School Board: District 2, Gary Baker; District 3 Kimberly Bennett and Heather Reetz; At-Large, Anna Creager
• Hamilton School Board: District 1 (DeKalb) Lee Stoy; District 3, Stacy Oberlin; At-Large, April Holden
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County: District 1, Kevin Beard; District 2, Brad Gardner; District 3, Scott Poor
• Prairie Heights School Board: Milford, Kirk Perkins; Millgrove, Brooke German
