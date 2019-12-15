It takes the average Christmas tree seven years to be ready for harvesting, though many take even longer, with some varieties taking 15 years to grow six or seven feet tall.
In addition, due to less than ideal conditions in the past decades for planting, several farms are seeing shortages in trees which, in turn, is also making it difficult for those farms and for pre-cut tree sellers to have enough trees for the holiday rush.
Part of the tree shortage some farms are experiencing is due to the 2007-2008 recession.
And this year, area residents were down a tree farm with the closure of Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm, Orland, at the end of the 2018 season.
“Tree farmers didn’t do much planting in those years,” said Deb Stroh, owner of Bud and Deb’s Tree Farm, Fremont. “Then in 2012, there was a drought and a lot of trees didn’t survive that.”
A 2012 drought that caused a lot of problems for farmers of all types of crops hit Christmas trees, too, killing a lot of the crop off. Those trees would be coming to maturity now.
Stroh said to start farming their land, the first step was preparing the ground. They started planting in 2010. Stroh said her husband, Bud, decided Christmas trees would be the perfect thing for them to do in their retirement with the five acres they didn’t want to have to completely mow.
“Soil is the main ingredient for growing, and we have a little of everything out here, some good and some not so good,” she said. “We auger a hole, plant the two year old seedling and hope it grows well.”
Once those trees are three years old, the Stroh’s begin pruning and checking each tree for pinecones, which are removed if they’re found as they take away energy from the tree.
They also do weed control and mow the farm at least every other week.
The small farm closed early for the 2019 season, as they ran out of trees that were ready to sell.
“To our regret, our small tree farm has run out of trees to sell for this year,” said the post. “While we are planting new trees every year, they need time to grow.”
Stroh said they were grateful to each and every family that chose to come to their farm to make family memories and share memories with them for the holiday season.
A similar post has been made by Gallaway Tree Farm, Spencerville, as well.
As of Friday, Gallaway Tree Farm had sold out of you-cut trees and only had four pre-cut trees left for the season.
As one of the farms selling ball and burlap trees, Gallaway said in the same social media post they also only had three white pine ball and burlap trees left.
When the Angola Kiwanis Christmas Tree sale began on Black Friday, the club warned on its social media that the pre-cut trees sold annually in front of Tractor Supply would go fast.
By Tuesday, just 11 days after the sale began, only five trees remained.
Real trees take time to grow and sell out quickly as they remain a popular, eco-friendly way to celebrate Christmas.
“Come early next year,” Stroh said for those that want a real tree to deck the halls.
