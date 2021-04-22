ANGOLA — The annual Trine Day fundraising effort far exceeded previous efforts, with 573 donors giving more than $148,000 to support scholarships, academics, organizations and athletic teams at Trine University.
This year’s event spanned 1,884 minutes between Monday and Tuesday, a nod to the university’s founding in 1884. Trine Day also included a friendly competition between supporters of the university’s 36 athletic teams, with the baseball team raising the most funds, followed by wrestling.
“We’re grateful for the many generous supporters — more than double from two years ago — who participated in Trine Day, both by giving and encouraging others to give through social media,” said Maureen Bernath, director of annual giving. “Each dollar invested in the education of Trine University students puts them one step closer to achieving their career and life goals.”
