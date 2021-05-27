ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• James M. Hibbs, 36, of the 100 block of 2nd Street, Wolcottville, arrested on C.R. 100E at C.R. 800S, Pleasant Lake, on warrants alleging misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Desirae N. Mudrack, 28, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 350S, LaGrange, arrested on S.R. 327 at C.R. 250S on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior and invasion of privacy.
• Michael J. Neuenschwander, 31, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 350S, LaGrange, arrested on S.R. 327 at C.R. 250S on a fugitive warrant.
• Michael A. Strack, 61, of the 200 block of West South Street, arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.