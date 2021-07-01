ANGOLA — Five Haas CNC Machining simulators have found a new home with Freedom Academy thanks to the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. and The Enterprise Center.
“With the Enterprise Center being sold, they are trying to move out the equipment,” said Anita Shepherd, director of operations and client services for Freedom Academy. “They asked if we wanted anything and we said we could use the simulators.”
Freedom Academy also received a check for $3,460 from the SCEDC and the Enterprise Center that Shepherd said will be used for things like scholarships for students attending classes at Freedom Academy.
The funds are from a Haas grant the SCEDC received for CNC training. The board decided to split the remaining funds equally between three entities, including Freedom Academy. Ivy Tech and South Adams High School also received funds.
Shepherd said the simulators will be used for onsite training as an extension of the CNC machining classes Freedom Academy already offers.
SCEDC Executive Director Isaac Lee said the funds were from the Gene Haas foundation and were received in 2018.
“The fund is set up with one depositor, which is Gene himself, so it can’t take money back, but the money can be redistributed,” he said. “It must go to local training partners.”
“We had full board support to do this,” Lee continued.
Some of the simulators weren’t even used while at the Enterprise Center, Lee said.
Each simulator allows the students working with it to do all of the coding work that is done on a full CNC machine, without the additional risk of breaking the machine.
“Since we had CNC equipment on site, these didn’t really get used,” Lee said. “So we are really excited that the Haas Foundation suggested this donation.”
Shepherd said Freedom Academy is very thankful for the donation.
“We rely on our partners and donations to continue expanding our services,” she said.
Lee said the units won’t just be used to benefit Steuben County students either, though that is certainly a plus.
“If the need is there in another county and Freedom Academy can fulfill it, that’s fine,” he said. “We are glad they can be used.”
