ANGOLA — Steuben County Trails is leading the effort to develop a community-wide visionary trail plan to outline an interconnected system of trails for recreational and alternative transportation use.
In doing so, the Steuben County Community Foundation has approved a $1 match for every $1 raised up to $20,000 for this effort, it was announced Monday. That means that a total of $40,000 could be raised for the trail fund to facilitate the future of trail development across Steuben County.
This planning process will involve key stakeholders across the community as well as several public input meetings to fully encompass the wants and needs of the Steuben County community.
Planning and building trail infrastructure are the first steps in the trail program, said John Longenecker, president of Steuben County Trails. Maintaining it for years to come also needs to be considered.
To assist with this effort, the Steuben County Trails, non-profit group established an endowment fund for trail maintenance at the Steuben County Community Foundation. The first interest payment from this fund was presented to the trails group last month, with the funds being placed back into the endowment for future use.
The mission of the Steuben County Trails is to be a community partner and advocate with local municipalities and businesses in the development of a connected, multi-purpose trail system in Steuben County. Its vision is to promote a safe, healthy, and community-driven pedestrian and bicycle network to increase the quality of life of our community.
The current trail runs from Commons Park in Angola to Pokagon State Park at Lake James.
Donations for the trail effort can be made by mailing checks to Steuben County Trails Inc., 408 N. Wayne St. No. 147, Angola, IN 46703.
Alternatively, donations can be made online https://steubenfoundation.org/funds/ or by mailing a check to the Steuben County Community Foundation, 1701 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703 and designate The Steuben County Trails Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.