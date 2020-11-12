ANGOLA — Steuben County Magistrate Randy Coffey is stepping down from the post he has held some 25 years, since the inception of the Magistrate’s Office in July 1995.
“The time has come to just be Randy, and not ‘Judge Coffey,’” Coffey said in an email last week.
Coffey’s retirement was announced by the Steuben County Bar Association last week, effective Dec. 31.
The position has been posted as available on the Steuben County website. It is filled by Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat and Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee, who administer the office.
The position is state employee and is considered non-partisan. Both Wheat and Fee are Republicans and when Coffey was hired, he had just run unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for Steuben Circuit Court Judge, which was won that year, 1994, by Wheat, his first run for the office.
Coffey has worked as a private attorney, a deputy prosecutor and now magistrate. “I have enjoyed my job for 25 plus years, but at 65 years old and 43 plus years in the courtroom, I realize it is time to move on,” Coffey said. “I do want the public to know that I deeply appreciate that Judges Wheat and Fee trusted me all these years and allowed me the opportunity to serve Steuben County.”
Coffey said he will deeply miss his staff, Cheryl Rodesiler, Amy Covell and Cassie Pfafman. “I also want my loyal staff to know that I will miss working with them. As you know, Cheryl, Amy and Cassie have been with me from the start, and they are really the ones who make the court work. I will also miss everyone else at the Courthouse. These persons are more than employees and co-workers; they are my friends,” Coffey said.
Coffey said he doesn’t plan to fade away in retirement. He will serve as a senior judge, one who fills in for special assignments in various courts. He would also like to return to court as a trial attorney. He also moonlights as a radio sportscaster. Coffey is an avid bike rider, something he might get to do more of in addition to riding two wheels to and from work in a suit. “Most of all, I want to spend more time with my wife, my children and my grandchildren. And I will probably continue to ride my bike (maybe now a little longer and more often),” he said.
Coffey said he understands there have been many “fine” candidates who have expressed an interest in filling the position.
