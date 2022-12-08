Six people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made on Wednesday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Nicholas P. Allen, 33, of the 4900 block of South East Railroad Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a charge of felony battery against a public safety official engaged in duty.
• Susan R. Farver, 37, of the 200 block of West Fox Lake Road, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court — civil.
• Dewey J. Imse, 54, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Olga E. Landeros, 25, of the 600 block of South Cabin Street, Ligonier, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Chad A. Shumaker, 46, of the 23000 block of River Run, Mendon, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Zachary L. Smith, 29, of the 900 block of East Washington Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
