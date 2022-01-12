FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights High School art teacher Juli Dorton recognizes outstanding artwork every day from her students.
Those exceptional pieces, artwork that showcases the artist’s personal voice or vision combined with originality and technical skill, are nominated for the 2022 Scholastic Art Awards of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.
On Tuesday, Dorton announced that five of her art students were recipients of the nearly 100-year-old national and regional competition.
Madison Strater was awarded a gold key and an honorable mention in photography, Lillie Gearheart received a silver key in painting and two honorable mentions in drawing, Luke Krapfl and Isaac Burns each earned an honorable mention in drawing and Jager Mase was awarded a gold key in drawing.
Dorton said the Scholastic Art Awards competition is the “most prestigious show for grades seven-12. To be accepted into this show is a really big deal.”
This year, 523 of the 1,671 artworks entered from the regional coverage area of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio — encompassing 30 counties for art and 41 counties for writing — earned a gold or silver key or honorable mention for their creativity.
According to Scholastic’s website, “entries are selected for awards without knowledge of the student’s gender, age, ethnicity, or hometown by some of the foremost leaders in the visual and literary arts.”
Gearheart, Strater and Mase were also among Dorton’s students included in the 2021 Purdue National Juried High School Art Show in November.
A virtual awards ceremony and an open house awards ceremony will be held Feb. 20 at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St., Fort Wayne, after which gold key award winners, Madison Strater and Jager Mase, will advance to the national adjudication.
“Gold Keys do go on to be judged nationally for an exhibit in New York,” said Dorton. “There are a few monetary awards for special themed artworks and there are scholarships available for senior portfolio winners.”
All award-winning artworks will be on display at the museum from Feb. 12 to April 9.
The art gallery is open Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with free admission after 5 p.m.
Dorton said she is “very proud of our students’ work. I am happy for them to receive recognition and confirmation from others that their artwork is outstanding. Hopefully, this builds confidence and encourages them to continue learning and building their skill in art.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.