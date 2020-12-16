ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Brandy N. Beebe, 41, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Troy L. Brockhaus, 22, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, arrested at Mill and McKinley streets on a felony charge of motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
• Jeffrey S. Hajek, 36, of the 100 block of South John Court, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Drake A. Leland, 23, of the 400 block of East Wendell Jacob Avenue, arrested at Ivywood Court on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Dewey R. Middleton, 51, of the 11000 block of East Bee Avenue, Fulton, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Chelsea A. Rubley, 30, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 1070W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving while suspended and operating without receiving a license.
