ANGOLA — The Angola Historic Preservation Commission elected new officers, went through new meeting rules of procedures and discussed the 2023 work plan.
Heather Burkett was elected as a new commission chair, June Julien as a vice chair and Claudia Camargo as its treasurer.
Angola Director of Economic Development and Planning Department Jennifer Barclay suggested going through the new mode of operation of the commission.
She said that in the email that she sends out before the meeting, she will now always include the agenda and a link to an online file where the agenda and the supporting documents can be accessed.
“The resources will continue to grow as we work through things,” said Barclay.
Right now, the information that is available online include the ordinances that created that commission along with the links to Angola Historic Preservation Code and Indiana Historic Preservation Code.
“If we need resources, other items, as we keep going forward, we will put them in there,” said Barclay.
The members of the commission thanked Barclay for the work she has done preparing future commission meetings, stating that it will be very handy for them to have something to refer to. Barclay said that in the future whenever she will update something in that system, she will send out a notice.
The documents and the agendas to the commission meetings can be found on the Angola official website on the Historic Preservation Commission page. Right now, the last meeting agenda, as well as the staff task report, Historic Preservation Commission Rules and Procedures draft can be found there.
“I will try to be pretty succinct in the way I name things, so you get used to seeing things very similar,” said Barclay.
The commission further discussed if it should vote on the Rules and Procedures dDraft with Julien initially suggesting voting on them, and the commission later voting to postpone the vote until the next meeting.
“I did go through them this weekend when you sent them, or Monday, whenever it was, and I compared them to a couple of other cities, and they were pretty much in line,” said Julien.
The proposed Rules and Procedures drafts include the purpose of establishing Historic Preservation Commission, which is to promote educational, cultural, and general welfare of the citizens of Angola.
The Rules and Procedures draft also includes commission powers and duties description, its governance principles, regular and special meeting schedule and order of arranging, place of meetings, and late-night meeting policies, as well as other items.
Article three of the Rules and Procedures draft talks about membership and voting procedures. Article five is dedicated to budget planning, and article six focuses on conflicting statutes.
Barclay noted that one of the things in the draft that was not reiterated in the past is the provision regulating commission administrator duties and functions.
“That might help clarify ... what my role is here,” said Barclay.
Barclay added that the person whose duties include directly interacting with Historic Preservation Commission has not yet been hired, but now that the city hired a city planner, he would be able to reduce the load on Barclay and City Permitting Coordinator Retha Hicks.
“We are definitely in line with other similarly sized cities,” said Julien on the Rules and Procedures draft.
The meeting further discussed the routines of commission functioning for this year, as well as some of its upcoming projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.